Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite at iHeartRadio Music Festival Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner supported her boyfriend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night.
The 20-year-old was spotted at the event where Travis Scott performed, amid pregnancy reports. French Montana posted a video that shows Jenner watching the performances from the side of the stage.
"This is how u close out @iheartradio weekend with the biggest record of the year with @djkhaled @ddlovato @chancetherapper @travisscott @quavohuncho and my sis @kyliejenner happy bday @jordynwoods shout out to @swaelee #unforgettableboys," French Montana captioned the video.
Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
iHeartRadio also shared a picture of Jenner attending the event with the caption, "Look who came to support her bae... KYLIE JENNER #iHeartFestival."
Scott and Jenner's reunion comes shortly after pregnancy reports surfaced on Friday. At that time Jenner was celebrating her best friend Jordyn Woods' birthday in Malibu, Calif. Meanwhile, Scott was in Miami on Friday, making an appearance at LIV at the Fontainebleau.
E! News learned the rapper arrived with an entourage of over 40 people and wore grey pants, Nikes, a T-shirt, diamond encrusted watch, rings and five diamond clad chains. He was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick and the crew all partied for several hours before Scott took the mic in the DJ booth.
While both Jenner and Scott have yet to comment on the pregnancy reports, French Montana reacted to the speculation during an exclusive interview with E! News on Friday during the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
When asked if he had heard from her since the reports surfaced, French said he hadn't but "if she is pregnant and that's true, I'm gonna be bringing my gift." Montana continued, "Much blessings to her that's like my little sister. Shout out to the whole family."
He added, "That's a blessing man. Having a baby is a blessing."