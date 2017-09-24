Deena Cortese Bursts Into Tears When Jersey Shore Stars Surprise Her With a "Roomie Reunion"

Surprise!

Deena Cortese received a very sweet surprise from her Jersey Shore cast. Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola all got together on Saturday night in Atlantic City for a surprise engagement celebration for Cortese and her fiancé Christopher Buckner.

Coretese shared the emotional moment her friends surprised her on Instagram. The video shows Cortese walking into a restaurant and then immediately bursting into tears when she sees her pals.

"I love all these people so much what an amazing surprise we miss you mike @mikethesituation," Cortese captioned the video.