A Look Back at Some of Jennifer Hudson's Biggest Showstopping Performances

Jennifer Hudson makes her debut as The Voice's newest coach this week, and if you're not already excited, let us give you a few reasons to get excited.

Hudson made her debut on American Idol in 2004, and ever since then she's been delivering seriously unforgettable musical performances, whether in movies that won her an Oscar, on the stage at Award shows, at the Kennedy Center paying tribute to Oprah, in a car with James Corden, or even on the Voice stage across the pond.

She particularly seems like the go-to for tributes that will blow you away, as she's paid some seriously incredible tributes to Prince, Whitney Houston, and Oprah, among others.

In celebration of her newest gig, let's take a look back at some of those memorable performances, starting way back in 2004 when we all first realized she was one watch on Idol.