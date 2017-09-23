Inside Mandy Moore's Adorable Engagement Party With Her Besties

Mandy Moore celebrated her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith in the best way!

The This Is Us actress was showered with love during an engagement party put on by her besties, including: Minka Kelly, business mogul Raina Penchansky, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle, hairstylist Ashley Streicher, and Moore's This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson.

The group celebrated over a late lunch, which came complete with fruit and veggie bowls, mini sandwiches, tea and of course lots of fun decorations and accessories like a "Mandy and Taylor" sign as well as crowns for all the guests and a colorful light-up crown for the bride-to-be.