Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry During the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle made sure to show her support for Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games.
The Suits actress was spotted in the stands during the opening ceremonies for the event, applauding while sitting beside good pal Markus Anderson. She appeared to be glowing with pride, wearing a purple leather jacket over a matching ensemble.
We're told she was seated about 30 yards away from her royal beau, who sat beside Melania Trump after meeting her earlier today.
Of course, it's no major surprise that Markle is in attendance for several reasons.
First and foremost, the Invictus Games—which Prince Harry founded for wounded and/or injured veterans—are being held at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, where Markle spends most of her time while filming Suits.
Furthermore, the actress and Harry have continued to grow closer and closer, especially in recent months.
GLH / Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
In fact, sources close to the couple have hinted that an engagement is more imminent than ever.
"It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," an insider confirmed to us. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."
Not to mention, Markle extensively opened up about their romance for the first time in Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue.
"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us," she said. "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
The remarks were published after the couple took a nearly three-week trip to Africa together to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday, which happened to fall right around their one-year anniversary.
Last week, they celebrated Harry's 33rd birthday was a "quiet" low-key celebration in London.
We hope to see much more of Markle throughout the games!