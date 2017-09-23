Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry During the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle made sure to show her support for Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games.

The Suits actress was spotted in the stands during the opening ceremonies for the event, applauding while sitting beside good pal Markus Anderson. She appeared to be glowing with pride, wearing a purple leather jacket over a matching ensemble.

We're told she was seated about 30 yards away from her royal beau, who sat beside Melania Trump after meeting her earlier today.

Of course, it's no major surprise that Markle is in attendance for several reasons.