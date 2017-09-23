Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are Married: All the Details on Their Wedding Day

Thomas Rhett Gushes Over "Amazing" Relationship With Wife Lauren Akins: See a Timeline of Their Romance
Jenelle Evans is officially a married woman!
E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star and David Eason said "I do" today in front of family and close friends at their home in North Carolina.
Jenelle looked gorgeous in a white, lace wedding gown with a sweetheart cut, wearing her hair half-up and accessorizing with long, drooping earrings and a necklace. David, on the other hand, wore a white suit jacket with a grayish-blue shirt and a black tie.
They celebrated with a rustic-themed reception and a cake that was made to look like wood with "D + J" carved into it in the middle of a heart.
Just a few months before the wedding, Jenelle was hard at work ensuring her special day had everything she wanted. At the same time, she teased fans about what they could expect during the romantic ceremony.
When speaking to E! News, Jenelle expressed her hopes for a "backyard rustic theme" celebration with an "elegant, sweet and Southern" twist.
She also envisioned a day when her three little ones, Ensley, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, would have a special role as mom ties the knot.
"I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David's daughter, Maryssa," she shared with us. "While reading our vows, I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen."
Back in February 2016, E! News confirmed that David proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. And did we mention it happened just days before Valentine's Day?
"David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it," Jenelle shared with us. "The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."
According to the Read Between the Lines author, David planned a random weekend trip to the mountains. After enjoying breakfast and a morning hike, David popped the all-important question at the top of the mountain.
"David is such a humble man and has never disrespected me. He can handle me so well," she said. "He treats my boys as if they were his own and that's all I ever wanted for me and my family."
Congratulations to the happy couple on their big day!
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.