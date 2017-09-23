EXCLUSIVE!

Thomas Rhett Gushes Over "Amazing" Relationship With Wife Lauren Akins: See a Timeline of Their Romance

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Thomas Rhett Talks Big "Life Changes"

Nicki Minaj's Real-Life Fairytale Success Story

Toni Braxton Talks Getting Her Music "Mojo" Back

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are so in love!

The couple has known each other since kindergarten and they share their love for each other with us on social media. E! News caught up with Thomas Rhett at his Home Team Pop Up Store on Friday where he gushed about his relationship with Akins.

While talking about writing songs about his wife and their relationship, Thomas Rhett told us that with his song "Life Changes" he went to Akins to see if she thought the song should be on his record. Akins response? She told him he could do whatever he wants!

"It's been amazing to have her complete full support," the singer told us.

Photos

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Romance Timeline

To celebrate their love, and their upcoming anniversary in October, let's take a look at a timeline of the couple's relationship below! And be sure to listen to Thomas Rhett's latest album Life Changes, which is out now!

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Grade School

The couple was in the same kindergarten class and years later had a bit of a romance in high school...but it didn't last.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

2011

After parting ways for college, the two reunited at Akins' sister's graduation party in 2011. At the party, according to the Tennessean, Thomas Rhett confessed his love for Akins. "We stayed up 'til 4 a.m., kissed for the first time since high school," Thomas Rhett told the publication.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

Six Months Later

About six months after Thomas Rhett made his love confession to Akins, the couple became engaged.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

October 12, 2012

The couple tied the knot in October 2012. They've been married for almost five years now!

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

February 2017

Thomas Rhett and Akins announced they're expecting a child together in February 2017.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

May 2017

In May 2017, the couple announced the adoption of their daughter, Willa Gray. Two months later, Thomas Rhett shared this cute pic of the family celebrating the Fourth of July.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

August 2017

Akins gave birth to a baby girl, Ada James, on August 12.

TAGS/ Couples , Exclusives , Music , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.