Telemundo's Todos Unidos Special to Air Sunday With Support From Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi & More Stars

Telemundo announced more Latin music stars will join their television special Todos Unidos (All Together) in partnership with the American Red Cross. Sunday's four-hour special will be hosted by TV icon Mario "Don Francisco" Kreutzberger and will be in support of the victims of the recent natural disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida. The special event will feature performances by Chyno, Elvis Crespo, Luis Fonsi, Ricardo Montaner, Ednita Nazario, Justin Quiles, Roberto Tapia, Noel Torres and Yuri.

Also, Jennifer Lopez, Miguel Bose, Kate del Castillo, Larry Hernandez, Rafael, Prince Royce, Alejandro Sanz, Thalía and Daddy Yankee will join to bring a message of hope in these moments of solidarity.