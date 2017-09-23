Kylie Jenner Celebrates BFF Jordyn Woods' Birthday Amid Pregnancy Reports

Audrina Patridge Speaks Out for the First Time After Filing for Divorce From Corey Bohan: ''This Is a Difficult Time''
Kylie Jenner is celebrating her best friend's birthday!
The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star spent Friday with her BFF and co-star Jordyn Woods amid pregnancy reports. Jenner and friends spent the day celebrating Woods, who turns 20 today, at Malibu Wines Safaris and then the group joined Woods for a birthday dinner.
Jenner documented the day and night on Snapchat, but did not address any reports that had surfaced throughout the day. Photos and videos show the squad at the safari, hanging with animals and having what appeared to be a very fun time.
Kylie Jenner Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Snapchat
It also seems like Jenner gave her BFF a car for her birthday! Jenner posted pics on Snapchat of the Mercedes and of Woods crying while being given the car.
Meanwhile, Travis Scott made an appearance on Friday evening at LIV at the Fontainebleau in Miami.
E! News has learned the rapper arrived with an entourage of over 40 people and wore grey pants, Nikes, a T-shirt, diamond encrusted watch, rings and five diamond clad chains. He was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick and the crew all partied for several hours before Scott took the mic in the DJ booth.
WorldRedEye.com
Scott and Disick posed for a photo together, posted on Dave Grutman's Instagram story.
An eyewitness tells E! News, "He (Travis) didn't acknowledge the pregnancy news but he was in a great mood and was spotted chatting and laughing with Scott Disick."