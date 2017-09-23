Donald Trump Says Warriors' Invitation to White House Has Been "Withdrawn" After Stephen Curry Comments

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter after hearing comments Stephen Curry made on Friday.
Back in June, the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Championship. Typically, the winning team is then invited to the White House to meet with the president. But the team's star basketball player Curry made it clear on Friday that he would vote against his team going to Washington, D.C.
While at Warriors Media Day, Curry spoke about what turning down the offer, which was never officially made, would mean. "That we don't stand for basically what our president has — the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said at the right times — that we won't stand for it," Curry said, according to a tweet from The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Curry continued, "By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward. It's not just the act of not going, there are things you have to do in the back end that you have to push that message into motion. You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things — from Kaepernick to what happened with Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change. We're all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. That's kind of where I stand on that. I don't think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that."
After hearing Curry's comments, Trump took to Twitter to react. "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team," the tweet read. "Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!"
LeBron James saw Trump's tweet and wrote, "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"
Curry's wife Ayesha Curry also responded to Trump, tweeting an eye rolling emoji along with a place to donate to earthquake relief and to the Hispanic Federation.
Curry himself has yet to respond to Trump's tweet.