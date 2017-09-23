Will & Grace Cast Performs Show's Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time

"Get down!" 

The cast of Will & Grace had an epic performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. During the show, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally were joined by host Jimmy Fallon to perform the Will & Grace theme song with lyrics for the first time!

"Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever…the Will & Grace theme song performed with lyrics!" Fallon said, introducing the performance. Then one by one, the cast took turns singing solos, before being joined by Fallon and telling everyone to "get down" because "Will & Grace is coming to town."

Will & Grace aired its first episode ever in Sept. 1998 and went off the air after eight seasons in May 2006. But now the beloved series is returning to NBC next Thursday, Sept. 28.

At last Sunday's 2017 Emmy Awards, Messing dished to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet about which Will & Grace cast member she thinks has changed the most over the years.

"I think Sean—because he was the baby when we started," Messing said. "He hadn't done anything and he was kind of like Bambi when we started and now he's a big Hollywood producer."

Take a look at the videos above to see the cast perform the show's theme song and to see them dish about the revival of the show! 

