Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Confirms Breakup With Craig Conover

It's the breakup news Southern Charm fans hoped they would never have to read.

Thanks to the power of social media, E! News has learned Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo have decided to go their separate ways.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, one fan asked Naomie in the comments section if she was still with Craig.

"Unfortunately we are not," she responded. "But we are still great friends."

One fan decided to comment on the split with the message: "Craig is a good guy and a good catch. That is why she was with him. Nobody is perfect."