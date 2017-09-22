Beyoncé and Jay-Z Purchase $26 Million Mansion in the Hamptons—Go Inside the Private Estate

Attention Hamptons residents: A famous Hollywood couple may just be your new neighbor.

E! News has learned Beyoncé and Jay-Z just scored a seven bedroom estate in the luxurious beachside community of East Hampton, New York.

For $26 million, the couple and their three children will enjoy a property that measures out to 12,000 square feet on a two-acre site.

If visitors like best friends Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland or mom Tina Knowles Lawson want to visit, the property also features a 1,800 square-foot guest cottage that includes a living room, full kitchen, two bedrooms and bath.

Inside the main house, residents will enjoy "state-of-the-art modern amenities" including bathrooms that are sculpted with marble selected in Verona, Italy. We know, it sounds really nice.