Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Taylor's 7th Birthday

It's an exciting day in the El Moussa household!
Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa reunited Friday to celebrate their daughter Taylor El Moussa turning 7-years-old. The HGTV superstars posed for a picture-perfect moment with their little girl, and couldn't help but gush about how fast she's grown up.
"Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese .... Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful," her proud mama wrote. "Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama."
Tarek added, "Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she's growing so fast!!! I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class....than realized she didn't have enough for me."
Tarek and Christina also co-parent 2-year-old Brayden El Moussa. It appears as if mom and dad threw a celebration for Taylor's birthday and invited all her classmates to join in.
Tarek filed for divorce in January, one month after the stars of HGTV's Flip or Flop announced their separation. They've each taken steps to finalize their divorce, but continue to put their kids first despite any personal differences.
"She'll call me," Tarek revealed to us. "You know, we still deep down we care about each other."
"I've never really been single before, believe it or not, so it's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun," Tarek shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."
Meanwhile, Christina is dating Doug Spedding and in a recent interview with E! News, said she's happier than ever before. "We get along really well, he's really fun, our kids get along," Christina gushed. "We mostly just hang out, we're both homebodies. [We] like to barbecue, swim, go to the fair, just normal, everyday kind of things."
As for her relationship with Tarek, they do their best to keep it cordial.
"Well, Tarek and I don't really talk about our personal lives," Christina shared with us. "We focus on our kids primarily, and we work together, but as far as dating... that's not something we discuss with each other."
Friendly exes, making it work one day at a time. Happy birthday, Taylor!