Mandy Moore's Style Takes Us Through the Decades Just Like This Is Us

There are a lot of reasons we really love This Is Us, but one of them is being able to watch the Pearson family grow through the decades.

In the first season of the show, we saw Jack [Milo Ventimiglia] and Rebecca Pearson [Mandy Moore] fall in love in the '70s. They welcomed Kate [Chrissy Metz], Kevin [Justin Hartley] and Randall [Sterling K. Brown] into their world in 1980, which lead us to watching them grow up a bit through the '80s. We've even seen what the Big Three are like in the present, taking on their own families, careers and love lives as adults.

And season two is supposed to bring all that and more.