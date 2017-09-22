Who Is Travis Scott? 5 Things to Know About Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend

Travis Scott is a name you may just be seeing more of in the coming months.

Shortly after multiple reports surfaced claiming Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with the rapper, many are curious to learn more about this famous boyfriend.

Since early spring, the pair has been spotted out on multiple occasions getting cozy and showing PDA.

Rather than speaking out about their relationship on red carpets or magazines, however, these two have chosen not to comment. At the same time, fans have witnessed the pair get matching butterfly tattoos and enjoy getaways to Miami, Boston and other parts of the country.

We decided to learn more about this rapper who also has an impressive social media presence online. Take a look at what we discovered.