How Chrissy Teigen Broke Twitter with Hilarious Banana Bread Saga

This s--t is bananas! 

Thanks to the power of the internet, Chrissy Teigen's banana bread craving was the funniest celeb dilemma this week. On Thursday, the model reached out to her 7.5 million twitter followers to see if anyone in the L.A. area had six brown bananas to lend her.

What did they get in return? A signed copy of her book, a Becca palette and a pair of underwear from John Legend. It didn't take long before Chrissy was able to send her assistant to fetch the bananas from a grateful fan and make some epic banana bread. 

The model also had a hilarious Twitter exchange with a certain Muppet! Find out which one in the clip above! 

