A Few of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Funniest Moments on The Simple Life

Paris Hilton helped celebrate Nicole Richie's birthday yesterday, and we just couldn't help but start singing "SanaSa!"

The blonde socialite shared several throwback posts in honor of her former bestie's 36th birthday yesterday, shouting out to her about all the good times they've shared.

"Happy Birthday @NicoleRichie," she wrote. "Looking thru all these photos brings back so many special & amazing memories! Just wanted to let you know that I am so happy for & proud of you. Such a beautiful family you have created & loving your new TV show @NBCGreatNews, so hilarious!"