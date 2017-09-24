Kourtney Kardashian Goes Undercover and More OMG Moments From the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special

A perfect 10!

The Kardashian family joined host Ryan Seacrest to commemorate a milestone decade of their hit E! reality show on Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.

The champagne was flowing as Kris Jennerand her daughters took a walk down memory lane and reminisced about all the major peaks and pits in their lives throughout the past 10 years. And in true Kardashian fashion, there was never a dull moment!

As Kim Kardashian eloquently stated years ago, "There's a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it's like Louis Vuitton baggage. You always want it."

So, in case you weren't able to keep up, here's a countdown of the best moments from the family's 10th anniversary celebration!