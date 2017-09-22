Adele's Makeup Artist Reveals the Secret to Dramatic Eyeliner

After a year and a half of touring with Adele, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Michael Ashton can complete her glamorous hair and makeup in less than two hours.

That may seem like a lot of time relative to your every day routine, but for the stage, that's remarkable. Beyond efficient, the New Zealand native has also helped the songstress create an iconic look.

"It's the classic feline flick that has become iconic as far her beauty look," he said on E! News' Freestyle series on Facebook. "I love it for its reference to old school Hollywood. But, it's really wearable for every day in real life. And, once you know the steps, it's very easy."