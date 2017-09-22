Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant: Reports

Kylie Jenner

Jerod Harris/WireImage

The Kardashian family is growing!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to TMZ and other outlets. She is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott

The 20-year-old E! reality star and makeup mogul has been romantically linked to her rapper beau since at least early April, when the pair attended the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival together. Since then, Kylie and Travis have yet to comment publicly one their relationship, but haven't shied away from flaunting PDA and even getting matching tattoos

Jenner was photographed wearing an oversized graphic T-shirt while out with a friend in Los Angeles on September 12. 

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

WireImage

In an episode of Life of Kylie, she opened up about her personal life. "I've had more fun this past month than I have in like years," Kylie explained. "Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day."

Jenner continued, "Now it's like, I feel like I can be more myself. I feel way more free. I'm just like really, genuinely happy right now."

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Kylie revealed her hopes to one day welcome children of her own: "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now—in 2025—I hope I have a kid."

Kylie and her famous family members have not weighed in on the youngest Jenner sister's pregnancy. 

