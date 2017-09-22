Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant: Reports

The Kardashian family is growing!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to TMZ and other outlets. She is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old E! reality star and makeup mogul has been romantically linked to her rapper beau since at least early April, when the pair attended the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival together. Since then, Kylie and Travis have yet to comment publicly one their relationship, but haven't shied away from flaunting PDA and even getting matching tattoos.

Jenner was photographed wearing an oversized graphic T-shirt while out with a friend in Los Angeles on September 12.