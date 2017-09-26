John Cena Tells Nikki Bella "You're Not Even on the List" to Be His Power of Attorney and She Is Not Happy

Secret, secrets, secrets!
On Wednesday's new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and John Cena are discussing who they'd name power of attorney if they were ever hospitalized and near death.
"So you're my power of attorney?" Nikki asks. "That's up to you," John says.
"No, I want that. I like the decisions you make and I know you'll get it done," Nikki replies.
Nikki says if she's ever put on life support "please unplug me." "I don't want to be a vegetable," she tells John.
"I don't think I could do it," he answers. "I think it's because you wouldn't want to let me go," Nikki replies.
E!
When Nikki asks John who he'd name power of attorney, things get very awkward. "That's up to me, it's not you," John tells Nikki. "But that's confidential."
"You're never going to tell me?" she asks. "No, it's confidential."
"That's like keeping a secret from me," Nikki adds. "Well good I'm happy it's not me, kind of…I wanna be No. 2."
"You're not even on the list," John says.
"We share a life together. I understand that I'm not his wife but like I feel that if I'm not the power of attorney I should know who is because John is my everything. He's my world," Nikki vents. "And I feel as if this has taken us a few steps back instead of forward. I don't know. I just, I wish he would tell me."
Watch the clip to see the drama go down!