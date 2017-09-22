Jay-Z Reveals His Thoughts on President Donald Trump: "Man, This Is a Joke"

Jay-Z is voicing his perspective on the state of the United States.

During a sit-down Q&A with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, the father-of-three was asked to describe what it's like bringing up a young black family in the United States in 2017.

In his answer, Jay-Z couldn't help but address President Donald Trump.

"I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good. I don't think this is happening if we weren't prepared to handle it," he shared. "I'm just actually looking forward to what's next after that. Usually, when things are darkest, then light is on its way. I'm not fearful. I believe that we're resilient, especially us, as black people, especially the culture, we've been through so much more than this guy."