Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Are Feuding on The Voice (and Putting the Real Housewives to Shame!)

Breaking: Bravo has ordered yet another spinoff of the Real Housewives: The Real Coaches of The Voice!

OK, so sadly, that's not a real show that is happening (except maybe in our dreams!), but E! News does have your exclusive first look at a fun behind-the-scenes featurette for The Voice, which finds season 12's four coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, returning coach Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson, giving us their best Housewives impressions...including taglines, smack-talk and an epic feud.

The two coaches really feuding this season, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 25? Veteran Blake vs. Newbie Jennifer aka a classic Housewives power struggle, no?