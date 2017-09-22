This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Reveals Surprising Connection to Younger Kate Actress

This Is Us has three sets of Pearson siblings, each able to make audiences everywhere cry.

"It's so easy with the kids that we have," Mandy Moore says in the video above.

"The kids" include Niles Fitch, the teen Randall Pearson; Lonnie Chavis, the younger Randall; Hannah Zeile, the teen Kate Pearson; MacKenzie Hancsicsak, the younger Kate; Logan Shroyer, the teen Kevin Pearson; and Parker Bates, the younger Kevin. While they don't interact, the younger actors have left an impact on their older counterparts played by Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

"I don't work with them, but I am inspired by their performance," Brown says.