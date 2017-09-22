You Definitely Missed the Ring on All Hollywood A-Listers Right Now

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Ivanka Trump, Best Looks

Best Dressed of the Week: Ivanka Trump, Hailey Baldwin & More!

ESC: Dare to Wear, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Just Broke the Rules With These White Pants

ESC: home,essentials

Home Decor Must-Haves Under $20, $60, $80 and $100

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emma Watson

Instagram

The expression "pinky promise" is taking on a whole new meaning.

Hollywood A-listers are bringing back the sacred vow, but instead of hooking fingers, they're wearing rings—and you probably didn't even notice. The accessory represents a pledge to empower women, and we've seen it on everyone from Emma Watson to Nicole Kidman. And while these leading ladies are taking a subtle stand—the ring is a dainty, adjustable piece comprised of two stones— the impact they're making is enormous.

Here's what you might've missed.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars at 2017 Emmy Awards

Emma introduced the world to Shiffon Co., a company founded by Harvard and Stanford undergraduates, during the eco-friendly fashion marathon that was her Beauty and the Beast press tour. Her Instagram feed served as both our fashion fix and an education in environmentally conscious dressing. Somewhere in between the Oscar de la Renta bustiers and Givenchy gowns was a tiny ring with a big message. Emma posted: "Half the profit from Shiffon's pinky ring collection and 10% of profits from all other Shiffon products directly fund seed grants for female entrepreneurs and companies that promote the well-being of women."

She also mentioned the brand's partnership with the nonprofit One Young World, which has allowed Shiffon to reach and mentor a growing group of global, young female innovators. For anyone who purchases the Duet Pinky Ring, it's designed to be a physical reminder of a promise to support one another as part of a worldwide community of strong women.

And the network is certainly expanding.

ESC: Nicole Kidman

David Livingston/Getty Images

During last week's Emmys, the stars showed up to take a stand for women in more ways than one. The HBO mini-series Big Little Lies took home eight trophies, and Nicole used her platform to address domestic violence survivors while her co-star Reese Witherspoon called for more female representation in Hollywood. As Shailene Woodley was talking to E!'s own Jason Kennedy, she opened about the fierce connection the exists behind the scenes of their award-winning series.

"It's so amazing to have a group of women who are so supportive of one another and don't care about jealousy, aren't competitive, have put ego and competition aside and really are just able to show up and be present as a pillar of support—there's nothing better than that," she said.

That bond has materialized in the form of the little-pinky-ring-that-could, at least for Shailene and Nicole. The Big Little Lies cast-mates have taken their own empowerment pledges, but have also turned this powerful piece of jewelry into a bigger message about the importance of female friendships. With Hollywood A-listers quietly adorning their fingers with Shiffon's Duet Pinky Rings, it's not only a public emphasis on the need for more women helping women, but a celebration of the incredible things that happen when they do. 

Want to join Shiffon's global network of strong women? Scroll through to check out their collection of pinky rings and make your own promise!

ESC: Shiffon,rings

Shiffon

Duet Pink Ring in Sterling Silver, $90

ESC: Shiffon,rings

Shiffon

Duet Pink Ring, 14K Gold, $375

ESC: Shiffon,rings

Shiffon

Diamond Duet Pink Ring, White Diamond, $640

Article continues below

ESC: Shiffon,rings

Shiffon

Diamond Duet Pinky Ring, Limited Edition Black Diamond, $1,800

The ring is a discrete way to unite women who fight to make this world better, and we're keeping our eyes out for the next set of stars to join the club.

RELATED ARTICLE: Did Nicole Kidman Wear Mismatched Shoes to the 2017 Emmys?

TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Emma Watson , , Reese Witherspoon , , 2017 Emmys , Big Little Lies , Jewelry , Fashion , Style Collective , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.