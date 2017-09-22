Meet Frida, the Heroic Rescue Dog Who's Already Saved 12 Lives in Mexico

Thousands of people have poured into the streets of Mexico City and other cities that were affected by Tuesday's catastrophic earthquake. Four-legged friends also joined the rescue efforts, and one of those heroic animals is Frida.

The 7-year-old Labrador is one of the stars of Mexican Navy's (SEMAR) Canine Unit and just made the Internet fall in love with her.

During her career, Frida has detected 52 people in various natural disasters and saved 12 lives, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two weeks ago, the lab identified the body of a police officer in Juchitan after an earthquake hit the state of Oaxaca.