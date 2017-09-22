Nikki Reed Responds to Backlash Over Ian Somerhalder Throwing Out Her Birth Control Pills

Nikki Reed is coming to Ian Somerhalder's defense.
The actress and new mom took to Twitter on Friday to respond to backlash over her husband throwing out her birth control pills. During an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast this week, the couple revealed that Somerhalder threw away Reed's birth control pills when they decided to have a baby.
When asked on the podcast when the decided to start a family, Somerhalder said "May," to which Reed replied, "Oh yeah...oh when you threw out all my birth control pills."
Somerhalder then tells a story of how they met up with two of their best friends in Barcelona and they decided they wanted to all have children at the same time.
"And it was just time," Somerhalder said. "But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was gonna go in her purse and take out her birth control and pop them...by the way it was at the beginning of the pack so I had to pop all those suckers out, there was like 25 of them."
Somerhalder then says there's a "six-minute video" where Reed is "freaking out" about it.
After the interview, Somerhalder received major backlash for his actions, but Reed is now responding to critics on Twitter.
"WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!" Reed tweeted before following up with, "We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible."
Somerhalder has yet to make a comment.