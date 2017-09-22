Seeing Double? Anthony Scaramucci Comes Face to Face With Mario Cantone's "The Mooch"

"I love you. I love you. Thank you. Sit down!" Cantone shouted as he made his grand appearance on stage, fully in character donning a nearly exact replica of Scaramucci's suit and blue tie. "Look at this guy. He's my doppelgänger." That wasn't an exaggeration—the two looked so strikingly similar, it was like seeing double.

"Thanks for having me the whole hour, Joy [Behar]. I really appreciate it. I'm not used to sticking around that long at any one place unless there's free hors d'oeuvres and a two-drink minimum," Cantone continued in character, poking fun at Scaramucci's short-lived six official days working in the White House.

Scaramucci tried to interrupt, insisting Cantone needed more bronzer. "Shut—don't make me smack you in front of company," the comedian retorted. "This is a big career break for me."