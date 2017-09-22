Francia Raisa Bares Scars From Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant at the Gym

Francia Raisa is a true friend—and she has the scars to prove it.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager star posted an Instagram video of her working out on Thursday, and people spotted the actress's scars from the kidney transplant she underwent to help her friend Selena Gomez.
"Happy to be back," Raisa posted alongside the video of her doing a weight lifting set. The actress looked chic at the gym and wore a gray Under Armour sports bra, gray leggings and black cap in the post. Although, Gomez could probably hook her up with some new workout gear if she really wanted it—the "Bad Liar" singer recently signed a multi-million dollar collaboration with Puma.
Gomez announced that she had a kidney transplant in an Instagram post last week featuring her and Raisa lying on hospital beds holding hands. The transplant occurred this summer, the "Fetish" singer explained, and Raisa had been Gomez's donor. Gomez said she needed the transplant due to her Lupus, which she announced being diagnosed with in 2015.
There's no denying that Gomez and Raisa are good friends. About a week ago, Raisa shared the same photo of her and Gomez holding hands on Instagram and conveyed what the experience was like for her.
"I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process," she wrote alongside the photo. "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."
"For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org," she added before writing. "Love you sis, so glad we're on this journey together. ❤️ xx"
The two friend met around 2007 when Disney and Freeform (formerly ABC Family) had the actresses visit a children's hospital. Raisa told Latina, "Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked." They've been friends ever since.