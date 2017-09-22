Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What it's Really Like When Full House Cast Comes to Fuller House

Some things never change, including the chemistry between the Full House cast. Just look at the video above with Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier on set of Fuller House.

"We have so much fun on this show. The Fuller House cast and of course the legacy cast with Dave and Bob and John and Lori—they're all back for a few episodes this season as well and we're having fun," Cameron Bure told E! News during a set visit while filming Fuller House season three.

If any of the original Full House stars return for a guest appearance, things go a little haywire on the Fuller House set.