Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What it's Really Like When Full House Cast Comes to Fuller House

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
At Home With Amy Sedaris

Justin Theroux Doing High Kicks, American Cheese and Snakes Are All in the Wacky At Home With Amy Sedaris Trailer

Michelle Tanner, Full House

30 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Full House

Jennifer Hudson, The Voice Season 13

Why Jennifer Hudson Is the Perfect Addition to The Voice's Coach Panel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Some things never change, including the chemistry between the Full House cast. Just look at the video above with Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier on set of Fuller House.

"We have so much fun on this show. The Fuller House cast and of course the legacy cast with Dave and Bob and John and Lori—they're all back for a few episodes this season as well and we're having fun," Cameron Bure told E! News during a set visit while filming Fuller House season three.

If any of the original Full House stars return for a guest appearance, things go a little haywire on the Fuller House set.

Photos

Fuller House Is Here: Behind-the-Scenes Pics from the Netflix Revival

"If any of the three of them are here, they might as well add an extra day on," she said about filming with Coulier, John Stamos and Bob Saget. "'Cause we're either laughing so much, they're making jokes—we love it by the way, we wouldn't have it any other way, but it definitely is a longer day with them around."

The new season of the Full House sequel series, which premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on the 30th anniversary premiere of the Full House premiere, is set during summer break. In addition to the aforementioned cast cameos from Coulier, Saget, Stamos and Lori Loughlin, this season the gang travels to Japan and DJ has to deal with high school sweetheart Steve (Scott Weinger) getting married.

"She's got lots to do with the kids and then a lot to do with her love life," Cameron Bure told us about her character, D.J. Tanner-Fuller. "She's with Matt, Steve is still in the picture and that's going to get a little bit crazy this season. Some feelings are going to come out and we'll have to see what happens."

Watch the video now to see what Cameron Bure hast to say to Fuller House fans.

The first half of season three is now streaming on Netflix.

TAGS/ Fuller House , Full House , Candace Cameron Bure , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , 2017 Fall TV Preview , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.