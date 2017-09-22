Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pucker Up on Yacht Date Night

Beyonce.com
It's date night—Beyoncé and Jay-Z style.
When it comes to a romantic evening, the Grammy winners kick it up a notch by heading the high seas. In new photos shared by Queen Bey herself, her and her husband of nearly a decade stole some time away from the house for some quality couple time out on the water. Fortunately, someone with a camera was nearby to capture some of the power couple's cutest moments.
With a sunset as their backdrop and a cigar in Jay-Z's hand, the two spent a few nights as only an A-list duo can. The new mom of three was looking stylish in the series of snaps, alternating between a striped bell-sleeve top and denim cut-offs and a ruffled bloused with belted shorts.
The fashionista spared no detail about her accessories either, documenting her statement earrings and cat-eye shades. For an extra beauty punch, Bey slapped on some electric blue lipstick and left her curls natural and pulled back.
Of course, date night would not be complete without some smooching. In one standout shot, the two share a sweet lip-lock as they embrace on a couch.
These two have been glued at the hip as of late. Just last week, they slayed together at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in the Big Apple and the songstress supported her man as a fan at his concert the next day at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.
As one insider recently told E! News, the couple is in the best place they have ever been in their marriage and their close friends have never seen them so happy or connected like this before.
Nothing like a hot date night on the water to keep the sparks flying!