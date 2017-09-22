Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump Over Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill: He Doesn't Know the Difference Between Medicare and Medicaid

Jimmy Kimmel will not be shunned into silence.

For three days, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has been fighting the latest GOP-led effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. During Thursday's monologue, he once criticized President Donald Trump and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who co-authored the Graham-Cassidy bill.

"If you've been watching the show over the past few days, I have found myself in the middle of a battle over American healthcare. After my son Billy had open-heart surgery, Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana made some promises and assurances he did not keep," Kimmel told viewers. "The reason I had him on my show in the first place was because he started telling people that any plan he supports would have to pass what he called 'The Jimmy Kimmel Test.'"

Cassidy teamed up with Senator Lindsey Graham to write a bill. "It doesn't protect people from having their rates jacked up for pre-existing conditions," he said. "It doesn't prevent insurance companies from putting lifetime caps on how much they spend on a person's medical issues, and it cuts a huge amount of money—possibly even hundreds on billions of dollar—in funding."