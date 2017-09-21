Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Ready to Decorate Your Home—and Michael Douglas Totally Approves

When Catherine Zeta-Jones told her husband she wanted to design a home collection for consumers, Michael Douglas didn't bat an eye.
Instead, the Hollywood actor responded with a vote of confidence that is truly priceless.
"My husband is really happy that I've opened the doors to Casa Zeta-Jones," Catherine shared with E! News. "Because he said, 'Okay, now you can do everybody else's home and leave ours alone for two seconds before you change it up again or buy another one to decorate.'"
The actress' collection—set to debut on QVC next Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and 10 p.m. EST—isn't just one item that anyone could make.
Instead, it's a whole line of bedding, décor and more that could transform your space.
"This line I wanted it to be elegant, beautiful, accessible as a home should be welcoming but luxurious without being untouchable. Everything in my line looks like it's much more than it is," she explained to us while in New York City. "The quality is very good. That was paramount for me—how it felt and the design and the colors. It's all come together."
Speaking of fashion and design, Catherine's daughter Carys Douglas is already following in mom's footsteps in more ways than one.
After tagging along with mom at New York Fashion Week, the 14-year-old has grown even more interested in the industry.
"She wants to get into the business in all its capacity," Catherine explained. "She is a wonderful actress and wonderful singer and pianist but she loves fashion."
And thanks to mom's experience on and off the big screen, Carys has already received invaluable advice on how to survive and thrive in such a competitive town.
"She's very head strung in her career," Catherine shared. "A doctor has always been in the cards but acting is her passion and I've schooled them in that the business is broad these days and you got to go out there knowing that there's critiques."
Check out a preview of Catherine's home collection for QVC online now.