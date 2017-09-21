Jared Leto’s Latest Shirtless Selfie Will Help Get You Through the Rest of the Work Week

Friday still feeling really, really far away? We have Jared Leto to thank for that extra nudge of work-week motivation. 

The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman took to Instagram with a shirtless snapshot that not only revealed his flawless physique, but it appears his infamously bushy beard is (finally?) long gone. 

"Caption this," Jared wrote alongside the mirror selfie. Umm... TGI(Almost)F?!

Leto's impeccable bod is no secret, but we can't help but admit his facial hair and flair for eccentric fashion has forced those washboard abs to take a backseat lately. Jared shared the photo in promotion of his rock band's latest single, "Walk on Water," which we imagine is quickly climbing the charts thanks to the musician's shameless plug.

Jared recently stopped by E!'s Daily Pop, where he revealed that he's active on Tinder. Get to swiping ladies!

Though he joked he only admitted it to "get a little stock on the company," there's a chance Leto's latest selfie is very much included front and center on his dating profile. 

Speaking to his demanding schedule, Jared also explained, "I actually don't have much of a personal life, but I love my work. To me, I'd rather write a song than go to a party. I'd rather work on a piece of content or do something that I'm excited about than a lot of other things."

Let's consider this Jared's latest work of art! 

