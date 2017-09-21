Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ready for Marriage?!

Are wedding bells in their very near future?!

At last night's Shark Tank event, E! News asked Alex Rodriguez the big question about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

"Could the question be popped?" Sibley Scoles asked in reference to engagement rumors.

While A-Rod totally dodged the question, he did gush, "Jennifer's amazing. It's nice, it's nice. You're gonna make me blush now! Now I'm sweating. No, she's an amazing girl."

So what's the craziest rumor he's heard about them since they started dating? Watch the clip to find out!

