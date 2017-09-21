Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Search for Love Officially Begins on The Bachelor

And so it begins!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey on The Bachelor season 22 officially kicked off on Wednesday. Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to announce it was their first evening filming the show.

"Night One!!! #TheBachelor," Fleiss wrote to his followers before sharing a picture from the Bachelor mansion with Luyendyk and host Chris Harrison. "Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie."

So how did the first night go? Fleiss told his followers, "Fantastic group of women. @ariejr has got some tough choices to make tonite... #thebachelor."

Earlier this month, ABC announced that Luyendyk, who is from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, would be the next Bachelor. Luyendyk appeared on Good Morning America when the announcement was made and told Michael Strahan that the timing of the offer "just really fit."

He shared, "I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind."

The Bachelor season 22 will premiere in January on ABC.

