Watch Alex Rodriguez React to Jennifer Lopez Relationship Rumors: Are They Getting Engaged Soon?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still going strong...but are they ready to tie the knot?

The couple has been dating since March 2017 and there's been a lot of speculation about their relationship in recent weeks. Are they moving in together? Will they get engaged soon? Rodriguez reacted to the latest rumors about their relationship on Thursday.

While on the red carpet promoting Shark Tank, Rodriguez was even adorably flustered while talking about Lopez, who was also in attendance at the event. When E! News' Sibley Scoles mentions that Lopez was recently quoted saying she "feels in love," Rodriguez says, "Well Jennifer's amazing…it's nice…you're gonna make me blush now."