Fergie Says She's "Doing Great" Following Josh Duhamel Split: "It Feels Really Good to Just Exhale"

Fergie isn't letting her recent breakup phunk with her heart or new music.

As the singer celebrates the release of her latest solo album Double Dutchess, the lead singer of Black Eyed Peas is remaining in good spirits.

"I'm doing great. Things right now are just finally being released—a lot of things," she explained to E! News at the iPic Theaters in New York City. "And it feels really good to just exhale, release it all into the world with love and keep it moving."

Lucky guests at Thursday's event watched the premiere of her first visual album, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. According to the singer, the inspiration behind the project included "life experiences" and "exploring different themes."

"Feelings are feelings. They have to come out somewhere," she explained to us. "I'm a firm believer in that and writing is a really healthy way for you to express your feelings and that's how I've always done it."