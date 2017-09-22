Kylie Jenner Gets Naked and Flaunts Her Killer Curves in V Magazine Fashion Film

Ooh la la!
E! News has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from Kylie Jenner's naked V Magazine photo shoot.
In this just-released SHOWstudio Fashion Film for V Magazine filmed by Britt Lloyd, the makeup mogul flaunts her killer curves while posing nearly naked (Warning: the music contains explicit language that may be offensive to some readers). The short film, which was edited by Raquel Couceiro to accompany Nick Knight's story from last month, alternates between sultry close-up shots of the 20-year-old's face and slow, sweeping shots of Kylie's curves and nude body beneath sheer fabric.