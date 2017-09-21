Happy 50th Birthday Faith Hill! Proof That the Country Singer Never Ages

Happy birthday, Faith Hill!
The gorgeous country singer turned the big 5-0 today, which is a little hard to believe considering she looks almost the exact same as she did when she started in the industry in 1993 at just 26-years-old.
Perhaps the secret to her youthful appearance is simply her lack of care when it comes to aging.
"I'm OK with having lines," Hill told New Beauty earlier this year. "I want people to know I've smiled a lot."
Or, it could be the fact that she's just really, really happy...and for good reason!
Hill has been happily married to Tim McGraw for 21 years, and they have three daughters together, Audrey, Maggie and Gracie.
"I really do swear by the fact that if you are happy and if you spread that happiness, your skin will be rosy, your smile will be bigger, your eyes will be brighter—no matter what decade you are in; no matter what stage of life you are in," Hill told the publication. "It's what I strive for. Take care of yourself; take care of your soul."
Meanwhile, McGraw shared a sweet, sweet message for his wife on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world," he wrote. "You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life....Our daughters could not have a better role model. I am truly in love with you more every day. Can't wait to see what 'the rest of our life' has in store for us."
Aw!
