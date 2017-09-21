Happy 50th Birthday Faith Hill! Proof That the Country Singer Never Ages

Happy birthday, Faith Hill!

The gorgeous country singer turned the big 5-0 today, which is a little hard to believe considering she looks almost the exact same as she did when she started in the industry in 1993 at just 26-years-old.

Perhaps the secret to her youthful appearance is simply her lack of care when it comes to aging.

"I'm OK with having lines," Hill told New Beauty earlier this year. "I want people to know I've smiled a lot."

Or, it could be the fact that she's just really, really happy...and for good reason!