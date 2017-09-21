Karrueche Tran on Her Restraining Order Against Chris Brown: "I Needed to Protect My Safety"

Karrueche Tran's relationship with Chris Brown was a public and tumultuous one.
The actress started dating the singer around 2011, about two years after he assaulted his former girlfriend Rihanna. While making a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Tran recalled the first time she met Brown.
"I met Chris, actually, on a styling job. I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career," she to Wendy Williams. "I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing. The base of our relationship started as us just being friends. It was work related. I didn't have sex with him, anything like that. Then, you know, I got into my emotions and I fell in love with him."
The two had an on-again-off-again relationship (Brown and Rihanna dated again in 2013 before breaking up later that year); however, Tran and Brown called it quits in 2014. Tran then filed a temporary restraining order against Brown in February 2017, which she was granted. She was also granted a permanent restraining order this past June.
"It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety," Tran told Williams.