Karrueche Tran on Her Restraining Order Against Chris Brown: "I Needed to Protect My Safety"

Williams asked Tran if Brown ever contacted her by throwing rocks at her window or by ringing her doorbell.

"That did happen before," she said, "but we're not going to go into detail about that."

When Williams asked the actress if she had ever been abused, Tran responded with "Huh?"

However, it seems like Tran and Brown are, indeed, no longer in contact.

"It's so interesting. We have not recently in the past few months or whatever, we haven't cross paths," she later told the host.

Tran said she is single and taking some time to focus on her career. She currently appears on the show Claws.

"I'm so into myself right now," she told Williams. "I'm trying to self-invest with, you know, Claws and everything, I just want to keep that momentum going and just protect me and make sure I am on the right path."