From Fuller House to Fullest House to...The Golden Girls?

Fuller House season three is just the beginning—at least if series stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have their way.

"I'm so happy we're hitting season three. I'd like to do season four, five, six, seven, eight. I mean, we did eight seasons before, let's do eight seasons again," Barber told E! News.

"Thirty years of friendship—it's pretty amazing. They're like my real sisters, you know? It was magical casting by Jeff Franklin to put us together and the fact that we all love each other so much, have loved each other for 30 years and to get to do this all over again, it's really a dream come true," Cameron Bure said.