Move Over, Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks Debuts Your New Staple Fall Drink

PSL lovers, meet the MPL.

Time to get a handle on your Starbucks coffee acronyms because the brand just unveiled a new beverage to honor fall's official start on Friday. It's called the Maple Pecan Latte and it's almost here.

As the brand describes its new liquid concoction, the drink is a "warming blend of signature espresso and steamed milk combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan, and finished with a colorful autumn topping." If you're wondering why good 'ol Pumpkin Spice Latte wasn't enough to muster up some autumn pride, the drink has already been up for purchase since the start of September. The MPL will commemorate the official seasonal shift.