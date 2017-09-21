Move Over, Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks Debuts Your New Staple Fall Drink

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Boyd Holbrook, Tatiana Pajkovic, Instagram

Narcos Star Boyd Holbrook Expecting First Child With Tatiana Pajkovic

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight on Those Javi Marroquin Cheating Rumors

Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yannkee

Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam & More Stars Raising Funds for Hurricane Maria Victims in Puerto Rico

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Maple Pecan Latte

Starbucks

PSL lovers, meet the MPL. 

Time to get a handle on your Starbucks coffee acronyms because the brand just unveiled a new beverage to honor fall's official start on Friday. It's called the Maple Pecan Latte and it's almost here. 

As the brand describes its new liquid concoction, the drink is a "warming blend of signature espresso and steamed milk combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan, and finished with a colorful autumn topping." If you're wondering why good 'ol Pumpkin Spice Latte wasn't enough to muster up some autumn pride, the drink has already been up for purchase since the start of September. The MPL will commemorate the official seasonal shift.  

Photos

Here Are The Starbucks Frappuccino Flavors That Didn't Make The Cut

Maple Pecan Latte

Starbucks

Maple Pecan Latte

Starbucks

Not to fret—this is a friendship, not a rivalry. Turns out Starbucks has rolled out similar versions of the latte in the past around the world, including a Maple Macchiato in the United States and Canada and the Golden Maple Latte in Singapore. The MPL was also served to customers in South Korea, but now it's available in the United States and Asia. 

That's not the only new item your neighborhood Starbucks has in store for the months ahead. If you want your drink as brisk as the fall air, try a new Dark Mocha Frappuccino. But, if you'd rather stick to what you know, you'll still get something new in the form of the chain's fall-colored cups in shades of plum, teal and orange with season-themed drawings like pumpkins and pie.  

So, one question still remains: which team are you on? 

TAGS/ Starbucks , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.