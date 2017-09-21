Chrissy Teigen Asks Twitter Followers to Help Solve Her Banana Bread Dilemma

When Chrissy Teigen needs bananas, Twitter is there to save the day.

The 31-year-old took to social media on Thursday in search of exactly six "brown bananas" to make banana bread...and she offered up major goods in exchange. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," one of Teigen's tweet read.

And Teigen wasn't messing around, following up with another tweet telling her followers she's only accepting serious inquiries. 

"SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign," she wrote.

Teigen then fielded her Twitter offers, until alas, she decided to accept a banana offer. "Banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done," Teigen tweeted.

But before the exchange went down, Teigen's assistant had one request. "Just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Teigen wrote.

 

And it looks like deal went smoothly, Teigen posted pics of the exchange on Twitter.

And it looks like Teigen made good on all the goods she promised. Meg Zukin, who appears in the pictures above and gifted Teigen the bananas, shared on social media that she did receive a signed copy of Teigen's cookbook, a Becca palette and John Legend's Calvin Klein underwear!

Zukin also mentions on her Instagram story that it doesn't seem like the underwear is brand knew, they seem "a little worn," and she's going to frame them. LOL!

In response to his wife giving his underwear away, Legend said on Twitter that he "approves" of the deal.

Legend wrote, "Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas!"

