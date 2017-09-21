A History of Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan's Romantic Ups and Downs

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan.
Patridge's rep confirmed the divorce news on Thursday morning. "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," her rep said in a statement. Court records show Patridge filed for divorce Wednesday, but on Monday the former Hills star sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bohan.
The duo had been together on and off since 2008 and over the years, they've had many ups and downs. Let's take a look back at their relationship through the years.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
2008: Bohan and Patridge begin their on and off relationship in 2008 and the Australian BMX rider even appears on three episodes of her show The Hills.
October 2009: The couple calls it quits on their relationship.
July 2010: Eight months later, Patridge and Bohan are "totally back together" and spotted cozy up together in Las Vegas.
2011: Tension in couple's relationship is documented on Patridge's VH1 reality show, Audrina.
March 2011: Patridge and Bohan split again.
HEDO/AKM-GSI
May 2011: People reports that the couple is back together, then two days later TMZ reports that Bohan was arrested for public intoxication, is charged with a misdemeanor, spends eight hours in jail and then was released after posting $500 bail.
July 2014: A source confirms to E! News that the couple has ended their relationship while adding that the duo had been on and off for a while.
October 2014: Patridge is caught by cameras crying on the street in a Halloween costume with Bohan. Of the situation, a source told E! News at the time, "Audrina and Corey were fighting outside the club while waiting for an Uber."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
November 2015: Patridge's rep confirms to E! News that the couple is engaged.
December 2015: Patridge reveals that she and Bohan are expecting their first child.
June 2016: The couple welcomes a baby girl named Kirra Max Bohan.
November 2016: Patridge and Bohan tie the knot in Hawaii.
August 2017: Patridge's last post with Bohan was on Aug. 7. The picture shows the duo with their daughter in California. "Sunday funday with the fam at our home away from home @paseahotel #staycation #vansusopen," Patridge wrote on Instagram.
September 2017: Patridge seeks a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bohan on Sept. 18 and files for divorce two days later.
A source close Patridge tells E! News that Patridge filing isn't shocking. The couple has been together on and off since 2008 and the source adds it's always been a "messy relationship" and that they "never should have gotten married." We're told in the past, Patridge has confided in those close to her that he has a "massive temper" and is "controlling."
A second source confirms this to E! News and adds, "It's upsetting to her – she has a child. That's what she cares about right now, and that will remain her first priority."