A History of Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan's Romantic Ups and Downs

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan.

Patridge's rep confirmed the divorce news on Thursday morning. "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," her rep said in a statement. Court records show Patridge filed for divorce Wednesday, but on Monday the former Hills star sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Bohan.

The duo had been together on and off since 2008 and over the years, they've had many ups and downs. Let's take a look back at their relationship through the years.