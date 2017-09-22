EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian Is ''Really Proud'' They Showed Caitlyn Jenner's Transition on KUWTK: ''Maybe We Can Help Someone''

Kim Kardashian is sounding off on one of her favorite moments from the past 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I'm really proud that we did [Caitlyn's transition]," Kim admits in the family's exclusive E! News interview with Jason Kennedy. "Even though I feel like some things we really unknown and we were really scared about the outcome even showing the emotions of going through the transition. Just for other people that might be going through the same thing, maybe we can help someone."

Kim added, "I think if you can just tell your story and help someone, whether it's getting over fears or just being your true self. I mean, if we can help teach someone something, then I think it's so worth it and that makes me proud."

During our interview, the family also opened up about how they didn't expect the massive success of the show while filming season one.

"I don't think we even imagined it would go on beyond one season," Kim admitted.

"Kourtney and I didn't care," Khloe Kardashian revealed. "Kourtney and I were like fully in the store, she was in Smooch, I was in DASH. And we were literally told we'll film around the stores to make you guys comfortable. We did not care."

So what are Kylie Jenner's best and worst Keeping Up moments from the last decade? Find out here!

