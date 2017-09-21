Riverdale's K.J. Apa Involved in Car Accident: Report

by Corinne Heller

K.J. Apa, KJ Apa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Riverdale star K.J. Apa is OK after being involved in a car crash near Vancouver last week following a very long workday, a report says.

The accident took place late at night after the New Zealand actor spent 16 hours shooting scenes for the show, The Hollywood Reporter said on Thursday. Apa, who plays Archie on the CW series and the network have not commented.

The 20-year-old actor apparently fell asleep at the wheel while driving a 45-minute trip to his hotel after midnight and crashed into a light pole. He was taken to a hospital and discharged without serious injuries, while the vehicle was rendered inoperable, the outlet reported.

His co-star Cole Sprouse had planned to travel with him in the car but ultimately changed plans, THR said, adding that after the crash, the actor asked that Riverdale stars working late hours be provided transportation. Sprouse has not commented. THR said reps for the actors and Warner Bros. executives plan to discuss the issue, while the studio declined to confirm this.

Read

11 Reasons Riverdale Really Is the New Gossip Girl

Cole Sprouse on Jughead Jones. Spot on I reckon.

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Apa's social accounts have been active in recent days. Apa reposted on Twitter and Instagram a video in which he trolls Sprouse by mocking his interview comments.

"My new main concern. @kj_apa," Sprouse replied on Twitter.

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Two days prior, he posted on Instagram a photo of him with his family.

"Mum and Dad came to visit us, my sister is so annoying omg lol smh," he wrote.

