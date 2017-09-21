Bella Hadid Just Broke the Rules With These White Pants

Timur Emek/GC Images
Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day never saw Bella Hadid at Milan Fashion week.
While the model is hitting the biggest runways from Fendi to Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti, it's her off-the-catwalk looks that have got us staring. The star was spotted in a rule-breaking, all-white ensemble that proves she's the industry's ultimate cool kid. Bella paired a white blouse (note the dramatic teardrop neckline) with cropped pants in the same shade, and rocked the accessories to match.
Her monochromatic look (aside from those retro sunnies) is a fresh and daring choice for fall, which defies the fashion law stating certain colors are only appropriate after certain seasons
Which—let's be real—is a rule as ancient as the notion that boots are only a winter thing. Welcome to a modern fashion era where pantsuits are the coolest red carpet attire for everyone and the hottest hair color is all of them…at the same time. The only rule you need to follow when copying Bella's look is that there aren't any.
No one does rebellion better than this industry rockstar.
Our favorite piece of this fashion puzzle: Bella's pants. She doesn't just go all-white with this look, she goes all out. The front lace-up detail is a way to keep the pants from blending in to the rest of her look by adding a subtle peek of leg. If you're not ready to go head-to-toe with the color but want to play with the shade for a brighter fall look, we'd suggest starting with a pair of pants like these to make a supermodel-status statement.
Gotham/GC Images
Bella isn't the only one stepping out in a frosted fall outfit. Victoria Justice was also seen in an all-white look well past Labor Day, and we're getting wide-eyed over those wide-leg bottoms.
Lace-Up Mid-Rise Pants, Were: $35, Now: $25
Do it like Bella—break the rules.
