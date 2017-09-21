Brian Austin Green on His Marriage to Megan Fox: "You Just Take It Day By Day"

Relationships are not always perfect. Just ask Brian Austin Green.

The actor, who has been with fellow actress Megan Fox for more than a decade, recently got candid about his 7-year-marriage and the nature of long-lasting unions overall.

"Marriage is hard. It's work I think for anyone," he said during his podcast, ...with Brian Austin Green. "I think when you get to the point like we have where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time…you just take it day by day."

He certainly knows—Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but the two reconciled ahead of the birth of their third son, Journey, in 2016. "I have no problem with something not working," he continued. "I really hold no expectations. I try and live day by day when I can and just take it for what it is."